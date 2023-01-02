Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Pets die in Hamilton Township house fire

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Pets die in house fire in Hamilton Township'
Pets die in house fire in Hamilton Township
Several pets died following a house fire in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30, 2022.

No injuries were reported but several pets died following a house fire in Hamilton Township, just north of Cobourg, on Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., township fire department crews responded to a reported structure fire on Hardwood Road in the hamlet of Baltimore, about 7 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Crews found flames and heavy smoke billowing from the metal roof of a two-storey home.

Read more: Bathroom fan blamed for Mark St. house fire in Peterborough

Deputy fire chief Michael Robison says crews requested mutual aid from neighbouring Alwnick/Halidmand Township and the Municipality of Port Hope.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Robinson says no one was home at the time of the fire. However, the family’s pet birds and one cat perished in the blaze, which he says originated on the second floor.

Story continues below advertisement

One other cat was located and rescued by firefighters, he said.

Robinson says the historic home was built in 1870 and initial damage is pegged at $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not deemed suspicious, Robinson said.

House FireBaltimoreHamilton TownshipHistoric homeHarwood RoadHarwood Road House Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers