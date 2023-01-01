Menu

Canada

Preparations for ice fishing village underway in Lockport, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 6:42 pm
Ice fishing enthusiasts in Manitoba will soon have the perfect spot to drop their lines as preparations for a new ice fishing village are underway in Lockport. View image in full screen
Ice fishing enthusiasts in Manitoba will soon have the perfect spot to drop their lines as preparations for a new ice fishing village are underway in Lockport. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Ice fishing enthusiasts in Manitoba will soon have the perfect spot to drop their lines as preparations for a new ice fishing village are underway in Lockport.

A section of the red river is being plowed north of the Lockport Bridge for the new community initiative.

The Ice Fishing Village is currently being constructed at the base of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam, and is being spearheaded by local businesses such as fishing company Red River Cats.

Read more: Ice fishing, snowmobiling growing more popular with Manitobans

“We are excited to create a community of fisher ‘people’ and more,” said Eric Stone, co-owner of Red River Cats.

When complete, 26 ice fishing spots will be available to anyone for free.

Stone also hopes to help build an ice-skating rink, warming areas and, an on-ice Toboggan slide.

The village will be lit up at night, and have public washrooms and free Wi-Fi.

All spots will be first come, first serve. Fishers are expected to bring their own gear.

“We will increase the length of the road system as needed. We want to accommodate as many people as possible,” said Stone.

The hope is for the village to open within the week.

