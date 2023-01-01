Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man stabbed attempting to retrieve stolen Christmas lights: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 5:05 pm
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A Winnipeg man was stabbed after attempting to retrieve his Christmas lights stolen by a number of suspects, police say.

On Dec. 29 at 11:15 p.m., police went to a home in the first 100 block of McArthur Street after a report of a person having their vehicle stolen.

Officers found a 50-year-old man who was suffering from an upper-body injury. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police say an unknown number of suspects had gone to the man’s home and stolen his Christmas lights.

Read more: 2 men stabbed on New Years Eve at a Winnipeg apartment complex: police

The man then followed the group to the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue in his vehicle and allegedly confronted them.

At this point, a suspect produced and brandished a machete and stabbed the man in the upper body, according to police.

Two suspects then allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle and fled while the armed suspect and the remainder of the group fled on foot.

The investigation is still continuing and no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Major Crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

