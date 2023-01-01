2 men stabbed on New Years Eve at a Winnipeg apartment complex: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were stabbed on New Year’s Eve at a Winnipeg apartment complex, according to police.

At 5:15 a.m., police went to an apartment in the 300 block of Goulet Street after a report of a woman causing a disturbance.

At the scene, police say they found two men who were suffering from upper body stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both taken to the hospital, the first victim was in unstable condition and the second was in stable.

Officers say they found the woman in a hallway and she was placed under arrest without incident and two weapons were seized.

Through the investigation, police learned the woman was in a common hallway of the complex, causing a disturbance by knocking on residents’ doors.

The 58-year-old man went to the hallway and that’s when the suspect allegedly brandished a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him in the upper body.

The 67-year-old man also went to the hallway to assist the other man and he was also stabbed in the upper body by the suspect, police say.

Police say both victims and the suspect were not known to each other.

As a result, a 48-year-old woman has been arrested, charged, and remains in custody.