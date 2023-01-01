‘It was deadly’: OPP say over 350 died from vehicle crashes in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

More than 350 people died in crashes across Ontario during 2022, in a year police are describing as “deadly.”

Ontario Provincial Police released end-of-year statistics for motor vehicle fatalities in a tweet on Sunday, urging drivers to make 2023 a safer year.

“Forty-four motorcyclists were killed last year, 29 pedestrians and 12 bicyclists,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video. “This is way over one every single day across the province.”

The high-level statistics show a total of 423 people died in motorized vehicle crashes and marine incidents. That included 353 motor vehicle accidents, 27 off-road crashes, 29 boating fatalities and 14 snowmobile wrecks.

The statistics apply to incidents investigated by Ontario Provincial Police, which does not have jurisdiction over the roads in many large urban areas such as Toronto, Peel Region or Ottawa.

“We want 2023 to be a far safer year and we need your assistance and support to make that happen,” Schmidt said.