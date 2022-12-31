Okanagan mixologist shares New Year’s Eve cocktail ideas

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to spice up your champagne toast this New Year’s Eve? The experts at Okanagan Spirits have you covered with a few easy ways to elevate your bubbles for the countdown to 2023.

Jenny Newell, brand ambassador at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, recommends two easy sparkling wine-based cocktails; the Kir Royale and the French 75.

“They are dead easy to make and they have a beautiful impact and your friends will be impressed,” said Newell.

“It’s just a lovely way to celebrate.”

The Kir Royal is only two ingredients, crème de cassis and sparkling wine or champagne. Whereas the French 75 takes a few more than two — it’s gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup shaken, then topped with sparkling wine or champagne.

The Kir Royale:

3/4 oz. Okanagan Spirits Blackcurrant Liqueur

Sparkling Wine or Champagne

In a flute, add the Blackcurrant Liqueur then fill the flute to the top with sparkling wine. Enjoy responsibly.

The French 75:

1 oz. Okanagan Spirits Evolve Gin

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

Born to Shake Lemon Lavender Sugar

Sparkling Wine or Champagne

Dip a coupe glass in the lemon lavender sugar and put aside. Pour the gin, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker. Add ice, and shake until the shaker is cold. Strain the mix into the coup glass and enjoy responsibility.

Okanagan Spirits has more recipes available online. For more details visit www.okanaganspirits.com.