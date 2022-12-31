How to get around Toronto on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

As Torontonians prepare to ring in the New Year, several local agencies are offering free or reduced travel costs for the end of 2022, while road closures threaten to disrupt downtown traffic.

Transit services are being offered free of charge to get residents home on a night police are warning people to leave their cars at home and not to risk drinking and driving.

“Plan your ride by having a designated driver, using public transit … or using a ride-share service with the safety features activated, Toronto police said in a statement on Saturday.

Toronto buses, subways and streetcars

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) ubways, buses and streetcars will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Subway service will also be extended until around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

TTC Chair John Burnside urged people to take transit instead of driving. “I encourage everyone to consider using public transit this New Year’s Eve; no one should be driving under the influence,” he said.

Queens Quay Station on the waterfront will be closed from 10:30 p.m. as the city celebrates New Year, with streetcars 509 and 510 bypassing the stop.

The TTC will run a Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

Intercity trains and buses

Buses and trains run by Metrolinx’s GO service will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until service ends for the night.

“Just board the bus or train! No ticket or PRESTO payment is required on the GO and UP networks,” Metrolinx said in a statement.

The UP Express to Pearson Airport will also be free, though service ends before midnight.

GO Transit will run a Sunday Service on New Year’s Day, bus and train timetables can be viewed here.

Road closures

Police have also warned drivers to expect delays and road closures along the downtown waterfront area of the city on New Year’s Eve.

The city’s New Year’s event will begin in the Harbourfront area at around 11:45 p.m. and end by 11:15 a.m.

As a result, road closures in the eastbound lanes of Queens Quay will be in place from 10 p.m. The lanes will be closed between Bathurst Lower Sherbourne streets.

Off ramps for the Gardiner Expressway will also be affected from 11:30 p.m., according to police. Eastbound, the off ramps at Spadina Avenue and Yonge/Bay streets will be impacted, while westbound off ramps at Lakeshore Boulevard/Spadina Avenue and Yonge Street will also face impacts from the event.

“There will be diversions implemented with the TTC and Metrolinx in the downtown core area,” police said.

Toronto bike share

On Dec. 28, the Toronto Parking Authority announced it would be offering single bike rides for $1 on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.

Rides are normally priced at $3.25 for a single trip for anyone without a membership.