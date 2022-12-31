New Year’s Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on New Year’s Day.
What’s open:
Public Transit
- GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule. GO buses and trains will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until the end of service.
- TTC will be on Sunday service on New Year’s Day. Toronto’s transit service will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, with subway service running until 3 a.m.
Attractions
- The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Movie theatres will be open.
Museums
- The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Stores
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations.
What’s closed:
- LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
- Provincial and municipal government offices.
- Toronto Public Library branches.
- Some grocery stores.
- No mail delivery.
- Banks and some retail stores.
- The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed
