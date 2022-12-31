Menu

Canada

New Year’s Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 31, 2022 11:36 am
Revellers watch the New Year's fireworks after midnight at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. View image in full screen
Revellers watch the New Year's fireworks after midnight at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on New Year’s Day.

What’s open:

Public Transit

  • GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule. GO buses and trains will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until the end of service.
  • TTC will be on Sunday service on New Year’s Day. Toronto’s transit service will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, with subway service running until 3 a.m.

Attractions

  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Movie theatres will be open.
Museums

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stores

  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.

What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed
