New Year’s Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Toronto

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on New Year’s Day.

What’s open:

Public Transit

GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule. GO buses and trains will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until the end of service.

TTC will be on Sunday service on New Year’s Day. Toronto’s transit service will be free from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, with subway service running until 3 a.m.

Attractions

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Movie theatres will be open.

Museums

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Stores

Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods locations.

What’s closed: