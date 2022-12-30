Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man suffers serious injuries in Toronto shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 6:06 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto.

In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m., on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a man was located with serious injuries.

Officers urged the public to “use caution in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come…

