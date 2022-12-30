Police investigating after man suffers serious injuries in Toronto shooting

Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto.
In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m., on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.
Police said a man was located with serious injuries.
Officers urged the public to “use caution in the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More to come…
