Police investigating after man suffers serious injuries in Toronto shooting

Police say a man has suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto.

In a tweet at around 5:50 p.m., on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

Police said a man was located with serious injuries.

Officers urged the public to “use caution in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

More to come…

