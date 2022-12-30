Body of police officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont., returning to his hometown

See more sharing options

TORONTO — The body of an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead earlier this week will be brought to his hometown north of Toronto today.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say members of the public can watch the procession for 28-year-old Const. Greg Pierzchala from overpasses along Highway 400.

The procession is set to leave the chief coroner’s office in Toronto at 9 a.m.

Police say Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon and was fatally shot in an ambush when he arrived.

The OPP says details on funeral plans for Pierzchala are expected to be announced in the coming days and that the investigation into the shooting continues.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in his death.