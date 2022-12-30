Menu

Canada

Body of police officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont., returning to his hometown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 6:10 am
2 charged with 1st-degree murder in death of OPP officer in Hagersville, Ont.
WATCH ABOVE: Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. He was shot and killed when he was responding to a car in a ditch near Hagersville, Ont. As Sean O'Shea reports, tributes have poured in for the officer, who had just completed his 10-month probation period the day he was killed.

TORONTO — The body of an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead earlier this week will be brought to his hometown north of Toronto today.

Police in Barrie, Ont., say members of the public can watch the procession for 28-year-old Const. Greg Pierzchala from overpasses along Highway 400.

The procession is set to leave the chief coroner’s office in Toronto at 9 a.m.

Read more: Police procession to be held for OPP officer killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Police say Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon and was fatally shot in an ambush when he arrived.

The OPP says details on funeral plans for Pierzchala are expected to be announced in the coming days and that the investigation into the shooting continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry, 30, each face a charge of first-degree murder in his death.

