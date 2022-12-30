Menu

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 4:54 pm
A stuffed rabbit named Bunbun is seen at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., in a Dec. 20, 2022, handout photo. The rabbit is on its way to its family in Edmonton where they are visiting for the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Celia Taylor, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A stuffed rabbit named Bunbun is seen at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., in a Dec. 20, 2022, handout photo. The rabbit is on its way to its family in Edmonton where they are visiting for the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Celia Taylor, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

Love, reunions, whale sightings and more: B.C.’s good news stories of 2022

As we approach the end of 2022, we wanted to round up our top 10 good news stories from the year.

There are stories of love, cute animals, and family members reuniting.

Check them out!

The tale of Bunbun, stranded at Vancouver’s airport, has happy ending in Edmonton

It’s been a chaotic Christmas for many travellers across the country, including one fluffy passenger who was separated from their family and stranded at Vancouver’s airport.

But a spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport says the saga of Bunbun the stuffed rabbit has a happy ending, with the toy now on its way back to its young owner.

Blind, deaf B.C. dog that fell off ravine in Cariboo finds new home, love in Okanagan

When Jolene Chernoff saw a news story about a bedraggled blind and deaf dog that was in need of adoption, she went right to the BC SPCA website and filled out an application.

“I immediately felt inclined to make him part of my family,” she said.

The five-year-old dog — named Cliff, Chernoff later learned — had just fallen into a ravine in 150 Mile House.

And while he came out of that near catastrophe OK, his particular needs didn’t make him a great fit for the Williams Lake shelter that had taken him in.

It’s a girl: Vernon, B.C. firefighters step in to help deliver baby

Vernon, B.C., firefighters are celebrating the birth of a baby girl that they helped deliver this week.

It was around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 when a Vernon family made a call about an emergency labour situation in the area of Alexis Park Drive, and firefighters quickly made their way to the home.

“Immediately upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way,” Vernon Fire Department said in a press release.

“It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.”

Christmas Bird Count returns to B.C.’s Lower Mainland

Take seven steps, stop, look, listen, repeat. That’s one of the biggest rules in birding, according to Michael Klotz.

He and a group of local birders gathered Thursday to help determine the trends of our feathered friends in the Lower Mainland. The first Christmas Bird Count since 2019 had enthusiasts head out to keep a tally of what they saw.

The annual event – largely put on hold during the pandemic – dates back more than a century and is now North America’s longest-running citizen science project with participants in more than 2,000 locations across the Western Hemisphere.

