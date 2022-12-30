Menu

Features

‘Capacity challenges’ at Alberta hospitals mean no New Year’s baby announcement

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Luck of the Irish: Calgary’s 2019 New Year’s baby gets automatic citizenship'
Luck of the Irish: Calgary’s 2019 New Year’s baby gets automatic citizenship
WATCH (Jan. 1, 2019): Aryia Dockrell is Calgary’s New Year’s baby for 2019, arriving just after the crack of midnight. As Sarah Offin explains, her parents are grateful she was born on Canadian soil – Jan 1, 2019

A popular New Year’s tradition will not take place in 2023 because of the pressure Alberta’s healthcare facilities are currently under.

Usually, Alberta reveals the first babies to be born in the New Year in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge. That will not be the case in January 2023.

Read more: It’s a girl: Edmonton’s 2020 New Year’s baby born at Grey Nuns Community Hospital

“Given the current capacity challenges at our healthcare facilities brought on by a surge in respiratory illnesses, Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health will again not be identifying or announcing this year’s New Year’s babies,” AHS said in a news release.

“We hope to resume this practice in 2024.”

Read more: Stollery emergency provisions activated, staff redeployed as ICU sits at 100% capacity

Alberta hospitals have been slammed by a more severe — and earlier — respiratory season.

“This surge is much bigger than normal. It started out with bigger numbers,” Dr. Carina Majaesic, medical director at the Stollery Children’s Hospital, said on Dec. 20. “Patients are sicker than they would have been in previous years.”

Emergency provisions were activated at the Stollery and staff redeployed as the hospital’s ICU capacity sat at 100 per cent. AHS said some physicians are working extra shifts and if the situation becomes dire enough, vacations for a range of staff could be cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Tridemic: 10 kids dead amid pediatric flu surge, worst still ahead'
Tridemic: 10 kids dead amid pediatric flu surge, worst still ahead

Other health facilities have also had to make adjustments to cope with the surge of respiratory illnesses.

Earlier in December, staff were redeployed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital from the nearby Rotary Flames House, temporarily suspending respite services there.

Read more: AHS redeploying staff to Alberta Children’s Hospital as respiratory viruses spike

In regards to cancelling the New Year’s babies news events, AHS said it’s just not possible to invite media into the health facilities or facilitate media interviews right now.

“In addition, our labour and delivery teams are extremely busy and priority must be given to patient care,” the news release stated.

“We congratulate families on their new additions and welcome these brand-new Albertans to the world.”

Click to play video: 'Meet Lethbridge’s 2022 New Year’s baby'
Meet Lethbridge’s 2022 New Year’s baby
Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAlberta hospitalsAlberta doctorsNew Year's BabyAlberta HealthcareRespiratory SeasonNew Year's babies2023 new year's babyalberta new year's babies
