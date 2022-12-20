AHS redeploying staff as Stollery ICU sits at 100% capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing surge in respiratory viruses has prompted Alberta Health Services to deploy more staff to ease acute care pressures at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

AHS said some physicians are working extra shifts and if the situation becomes dire enough, vacations for a range of staff could be cancelled.

AHS said the Edmonton hospital is experiencing sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients requiring care in the emergency department, pediatric intensive care and inpatient units.

Starting Tuesday, the health provider said staff with previous E.R., critical care, inpatient care experience or appropriate skills are being deployed to areas of greatest need and where their skills can be best utilized, to help boost additional surge capacity at the Stollery.

Story continues below advertisement

This could mean more staff in the emergency department, PICU, inpatient units or to support new capacity including additional inpatient medicine surge beds.

“Other potential staffing measures could include mandatory overtime, short notice schedule changes, and in some cases, cancellation of staff vacations, if shifts cannot be filled,” AHS said.

The Stollery pediatric ICU is at about 100 per cent capacity, AHS said on Tuesday, adding it has the ability to add additional beds if required.

To help create inpatient capacity, AHS said a Stollery unit that had temporarily been utilized for adults recently returned to pediatric care. Eight beds have been opened so far, and AHS said that will increase to 13 in the coming weeks.

1:54 Edmonton children’s hospital seeing ‘unprecedented’ volume, wait times: ER doctor

To help meet the demand, some existing Stollery physicians are taking on extra shifts.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful for the staff and physicians who have been working incredibly hard and stepped up to fill shifts and work extra hours to deliver care during the pandemic and over the past several weeks and months,” a statement said.

While respiratory viruses are surging in the community, AHS is strongly encouraging families to seek care from their family doctor for influenza-like illnesses unless the sickness is urgent or severe.

All Alberta hospitals — not just children’s hospitals — have for months been experiencing significant capacity pressures, putting strain on the entire health system.

On Nov. 25, both the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary and Edmonton’s Stollery were at or above 100 per cent inpatient capacity.

Other urban hospitals — in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge — have been at or above 100 per cent capacity since the summer, AHS said last month.

AHS is providing an update on the situation at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…