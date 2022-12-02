AHS redeploying staff to Alberta Children’s Hospital as respiratory viruses spike

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services said, as of Friday morning, it has started to redeploy staff to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

An influx of people with respiratory illnesses has been putting extra strain on an already strapped health-care system for weeks, specifically children’s hospitals like the ACH and Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

In addition to an earlier and more intense start to influenza season, Alberta hospitals are also seeing high volumes of RSV and COVID-19 cases.

“With respiratory viruses surging in the community, Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) is experiencing sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients requiring care in our emergency department, pediatric intensive care and inpatient units,” an AHS spokesperson told Global News in an email Friday.

“To help ensure the right care is available to the young patients that require critical care and support, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily pause respite admissions at Rotary Flames House (RFH) and redeploy our staff to assist in supporting patients at the hospital.”

The goal is to have all clients discharged from RFH by Tuesday, Dec. 6, AHS said.

“All other services provided at the RFH, palliative, end-of-life care will continue and will be temporarily relocated to the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Grief support will also continue.”

AHS said it will attempt to resume normal services at RFH as soon as possible.

On Nov. 26, AHS added a heated trailer to ACH as an additional waiting area to help ease the stress of patient influx.

Respiratory illness season typically lasts eight to 12 weeks, said Dr. Christopher Sikora, Alberta Health Services’ medical officer of health for the Edmonton zone. But that’s in “normal times.”

“Now, we have COVID and influenza and other respiratory illnesses. I can’t predict (the duration)… nor the impact it will have on our hospital capacity.

“I do have concern that we aren’t through this yet,” he said in mid November.

All Alberta hospitals — not just children’s hospitals — are experiencing significant capacity pressures, putting strain on the entire health system, AHS added Friday.

Particularly, the surge in respiratory illnesses has meant more emergency visits and hospitalized patients.

Urban hospitals — in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge — have been at or above 100 per cent capacity since the summer, said AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson.

Both emergency departments and in-patient units have been at or over 100 per cent capacity for this “sustained period.”

“The hospitals are able to accommodate patients over 100 per cent of normal capacity at peak times, including in the ICUs as needed to meet current needs and those we can anticipate in the near future,” Williamson said.

“Our care teams are doing all they can to see and treat patients as efficiently as possible during this time.”