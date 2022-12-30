Menu

Fire

Downtown Kelowna business smoke-damaged in electrical fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 12:39 pm
Firefighters doused an electrical fire on Bernard Avenue Thursday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters doused an electrical fire on Bernard Avenue Thursday night. Global News

A business on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna sustained smoke damage on Thursday night in what firefighters believe was an electrical fire.

The business’s fire alarm went off at about 10:30 p.m., and that was followed by a neighbouring business owner reporting an audible alarm and light haze of smoke in his business.

“The first arriving officer reported moderate visible smoke inside the building,” firefighters said in a press release.

“Crews gained access and located a fire in the middle of the unit. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the area of origin. There was minor structural damage to an interior wall and some smoke damage to the interior of the building.”

Initial findings indicate the cause of the fire was electrical. Kelowna Fire Department inspectors will be investigating on Friday to determine the cause.

In all, three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and command vehicle, along with 15 firefighters, were on scene.

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna Fire Departmentdowntown kelownaBernard avenueKelowna firefire damagekfd
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

