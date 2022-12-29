3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle in Ajax: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Ajax, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said that on Wednesday at around 6:25 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a plaza in the Kingston Road and Church Street South area.

Police said officers confirmed the vehicle — an Acura SUV — had been taken during a carjacking on Dec. 19 on Exeter Road.

“Police blocked in the vehicle to prevent its escape and the three males were arrested without incident,” officers said in a press release. “Police seized a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.”

According to police, 25-year-old Tyrique Daley from Whitby, 18-year-old Andre Atherton from Ajax and 18-year-old Tristen James from Ajax were charged with 28 offences combined, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and having a loaded prohibited firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they were all held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.