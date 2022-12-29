Menu

Crime

3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle in Ajax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 1:27 pm
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image.
The Durham regional police logo is seen in this file image.

Three people have been charged in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Ajax, Ont., police say.

Durham regional police said that on Wednesday at around 6:25 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a plaza in the Kingston Road and Church Street South area.

Police said officers confirmed the vehicle — an Acura SUV — had been taken during a carjacking on Dec. 19 on Exeter Road.

“Police blocked in the vehicle to prevent its escape and the three males were arrested without incident,” officers said in a press release. “Police seized a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.”

According to police, 25-year-old Tyrique Daley from Whitby, 18-year-old Andre Atherton from Ajax and 18-year-old Tristen James from Ajax were charged with 28 offences combined, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and having a loaded prohibited firearm.

Police said they were all held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

