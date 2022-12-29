Menu

Crime

Investigation continues into alleged murder of OPP officer after 2 people charged

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2022 6:54 am
Click to play video: '‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer'
‘I’m outraged’: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer
WATCH: OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the alleged murder of an officer who police say was ambushed while responding to a call.

Police say Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon and was fatally shot when he got there.

Twenty-five-year-old Randall McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in his death.

Read more: Ontario officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont. was ‘ambushed’: OPP commissioner

Police say McKenzie was under a lifetime firearms prohibition and had been charged in 2021 with several firearms offences and assaulting a peace officer.

A warrant had been issued for this arrest and additional charges were laid after he failed to show up for a court appearance in September.

OPP say the 28-year-old Pierzchala had been with the force for just over a year and had been patrolling independently since April.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHagersvilleGrzegorz Pierzchalaopp officer shotBrandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-SperryGreg PierzchalaRandall McKenzieHagersville OntarioOPP officer shot and killed
© 2022 The Canadian Press

