Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Earthquake felt in northern Alberta on Wednesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 6:04 pm
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning, according to the federal agency that monitors seismic activity. View image in full screen
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning, according to the federal agency that monitors seismic activity. CREDIT: Earthquakes Canada

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning, according to the federal agency that monitors seismic activity.

Earthquakes Canada tweeted that the tremor occurred at 10:36 a.m. local time, about 67 kilometres south-southeast of Grande Prairie.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” the agency posted on its website.

Earthquakes Canada said the quake had a depth of five kilometres.

READ MORE: Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says

Late last month, Alberta recorded its largest-ever earthquake: a 5.6-magnitude quake near Peace River.

Trending Now
Trending Now

READ MORE: At least 2 earthquakes felt in northern Alberta

At least two earthquakes rumbled in northern Alberta that day. No injuries or damage were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

–With a file from Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s largest recorded earthquake an exciting and frightening event'
Alberta’s largest recorded earthquake an exciting and frightening event
EarthquakeEarthquakesQuakeEarthquakes CanadaSeismic ActivitytremorsQuakesEarthquakes In AlbertaEarthquake in AlbertaEarthquake in northern AlbertaEarthquakes in northern Alberta
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers