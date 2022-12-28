Earthquake felt in northern Alberta on Wednesday

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning, according to the federal agency that monitors seismic activity.
Earthquakes Canada tweeted that the tremor occurred at 10:36 a.m. local time, about 67 kilometres south-southeast of Grande Prairie.
“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” the agency posted on its website.
Earthquakes Canada said the quake had a depth of five kilometres.
Late last month, Alberta recorded its largest-ever earthquake: a 5.6-magnitude quake near Peace River.
At least two earthquakes rumbled in northern Alberta that day. No injuries or damage were recorded.
–With a file from Bob Weber, The Canadian Press
