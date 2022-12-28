Slave Lake RCMP charge impaired driver in fatal collision with pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged 83-year-old Smith, Alta. resident Elman Morgan in relation to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday.

Slave Lake RCMP, fire and EMS were on scene of the collision, where there was an “unresponsive female in a ditch who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” according to a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, impaired driving causing death and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the limit.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25.