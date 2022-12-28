Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

CP train derailed near Taber Wednesday morning

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:12 am
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. Courtesy: RCMP

Eleven railcars were derailed near Taber, Alta., Wednesday morning.

Taber RCMP said around 12:10 a.m., they responded to assist Canadian Pacific railway police with reports of a train derailment. The 11 railcars were reported to have derailed in various locations along Highway 3 between Veterans Memorial Highway in Taber and Range Road 163 and Range Road 162.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Mounties said no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods or hazardous contents were spilled as a result of the incident.

Read more: 1 dead, 9 injured after multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 2 near Crossfield, RCMP say

CP police remained on scene as of 7:36 a.m. with Volker Stevin Highway control services. Traffic was diverted to one lane east and west on Highway 3.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that motorists in the area should expect delays while the cleanup continues.

southern albertaTrain DerailmentTaberCanadian PacificCP Train DerailmentCP trainSouthern Alberta train derailmentCanadian Pacific Railway Policetrain derailment taber
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers