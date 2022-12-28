CP train derailed near Taber Wednesday morning

See more sharing options

Eleven railcars were derailed near Taber, Alta., Wednesday morning.

Taber RCMP said around 12:10 a.m., they responded to assist Canadian Pacific railway police with reports of a train derailment. The 11 railcars were reported to have derailed in various locations along Highway 3 between Veterans Memorial Highway in Taber and Range Road 163 and Range Road 162.

Mounties said no injuries were reported and no dangerous goods or hazardous contents were spilled as a result of the incident.

CP police remained on scene as of 7:36 a.m. with Volker Stevin Highway control services. Traffic was diverted to one lane east and west on Highway 3.

RCMP added that motorists in the area should expect delays while the cleanup continues.