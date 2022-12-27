2 suspects arrested after OPP officer shot, killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot and killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Sources told Global News the officer was fatally shot on Tuesday, after stopping a vehicle that had been reported missing.

In a video posted to Twitter, the force said the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the Indian Line and Concession 14 Walpole.

According to police, the officer was responding to a vehicle in a ditch.

The force said the officer was shot and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a male and female were seen fleeing from the scene.

In an emergency alert issued Tuesday evening, the force said it was searching for 25-year-old Randall McKenzie.

Police issued an alert saying the force was searching for 25-year-old Randall McKenzie. OPP / Handout

According to police, the suspect vehicle was a black, Chevrolet pickup truck, with an Ontario licence plate.

The alert also included a photo of a woman, but did not identify or provide a description of her.

Police said officers were also searching for a female suspect wanted in connection with an investigation in Hagersville, Ont. OPP / Handout

Police said the suspect was believed to be armed, and requested that members of the public in the area sheltered in place while officers investigated.

In an update just before 7 p.m., police said two suspects were located in the bush and had been taken into custody.

Hagersville is located approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Hamilton or about 30 kilometres south of Brantford.

Condolences pour in

In a statement emailed to Global News, Hagersville Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley expressed her condolences.

“This is a horrific incident,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers family, as well as the OPP and first responders.”

Bentley said the incident is “currently under investigation.”

“On behalf of the county I express our deepest condolences and support in this tragedy,” she said.

In a tweet, Kawartha Lakes Police said the forces “thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the #OPP officer who was killed in the line of duty today.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the #OPP officer who was killed in the line of duty today. #HeroesInLife #HaldimandOPP https://t.co/mtsWm3GqZx pic.twitter.com/jaB3MWzIVW — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) December 27, 2022

