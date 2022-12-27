Vancouver closes parts of seawall as region braces for possible flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Punishing winter weather continued for residents of B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday, with wind and heavy rain raising new concerns about flooding.

The City of Vancouver issued an advisory warning of “moderate to elevated” flood risk for low-lying areas near the ocean, due to an exceptionally high tide combined with forecast strong winds creating a storm surge.

Storm drains are clear according to @CityofVancouver, this is King Tide related flooding at Coal Harbour in #Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/PYSPmaLwIh — John Streit (@johnrstreit) December 27, 2022

Tuesday’s high tides are scheduled for 9:44 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The city closed the seawall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay and in front of the Kits Pool as a precaution. Both of those areas saw significant damage during a similar storm surge and king tide last January.

The city also warned of flooding near the Fraser River, English Bay, False Creek and Burrard Inlet. Low-lying areas in the floodplains will be at an elevated flood risk and may experience overland flooding. These include Southlands, Fraser River floodplain, and Locarno/Spanish Banks.

Residents of Delta’s Beach Grove and Boundary Bay neighbourhoods were issued similar warnings, and the city set up sandbag distribution points at Seaview Road, the 1A Avenue boat launch, the 3rd Avenue beach access and 16th Avenue beach access.

Numerous waterfront areas in Delta including the Ladner Harbour Park dock, the Elliot Street Wharf, the entrance to Centennial Beach at the 12th Avenue Dike and the Ladner Government Wharf were closed due to rising waters.

⛔ ACCESS CLOSED: The Ladner Harbour Park Dock is currently closed due to high water levels. Crews are on-site. #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/AGKJTfnsns — City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) December 27, 2022

Much of B.C.’s south coast, including Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, and west, south and east Vancouver Island were under flood watches Tuesday.

There is a risk of flooding and high river levels because of ice-clogged drains and the ground being too frozen to absorb the water.

Northern parts of Metro Vancouver remained under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada forecasting between 60 and 120 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning.

Howe Sound faced a triple barrage of weather alerts, with both wind and rainfall warnings coupled with a special weather statement about possible flooding.

The area, including Squamish, was forecast to see northerly outflow winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90, along with between 60 and 120 millimetres of rain by Wednesday.

Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands were also facing wind warnings, with the southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h forecast, shifting to westerly 70 km/h gusting to 90 Tuesday night.