3 suspects arrested after robbery at Toronto pharmacy: police

Three people have been arrested after a robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Browns Line and Evans Avenue area at around 11:53 a.m.
Police said a pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint.
“Three suspects fled in a vehicle,” police wrote.
According to police, officers located and arrested the three suspects and allegedly recovered a firearm.
Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
