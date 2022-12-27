Menu

Crime

3 suspects arrested after robbery at Toronto pharmacy: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 12:48 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Three people have been arrested after a robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Browns Line and Evans Avenue area at around 11:53 a.m.

Police said a pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint.

Read more: 3 suspects wanted after theft at Scarborough Town Centre jewelry store on Boxing Day: police

“Three suspects fled in a vehicle,” police wrote.

According to police, officers located and arrested the three suspects and allegedly recovered a firearm.

Officers said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

