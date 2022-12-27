Search for missing Nova Scotia fisherman suspended, RCMP to take over

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard Monday morning was suspended today at noon local time.

Lt. Commander Len Hickey says two Canadian Coast Guard ships — the Cape Roger and Clarks Harbour — and a Hercules aircraft were on the water looking for the man this morning, to no avail.

Hickey says the file will be handed over to the RCMP to be treated as a missing person case.

Rescuers began looking for the fisherman after Halifax’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a mayday at 8:21 a.m. Monday about a man overboard.

Those searching for the man included at least a dozen local boats, as well as the CCGS Cape Roger, the CCGS Clarks Harbour, a Hercules plane and a Cormorant helicopter.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce says there were at least two other people aboard the fishing vessel when the man went over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.