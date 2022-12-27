Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing Nova Scotia fisherman suspended, RCMP to take over

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2022 11:20 am
FILE - The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard Monday morning was suspended today at noon local time. View image in full screen
FILE - The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard Monday morning was suspended today at noon local time. Andrew Vaughan

The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard Monday morning was suspended today at noon local time.

Lt. Commander Len Hickey says two Canadian Coast Guard ships — the Cape Roger and Clarks Harbour — and a Hercules aircraft were on the water looking for the man this morning, to no avail.

Read more: Search underway off Cape Sable Island, N.S. for fisherman who went overboard

Hickey says the file will be handed over to the RCMP to be treated as a missing person case.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Rescuers began looking for the fisherman after Halifax’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a mayday at 8:21 a.m. Monday about a man overboard.

Those searching for the man included at least a dozen local boats, as well as the CCGS Cape Roger, the CCGS Clarks Harbour, a Hercules plane and a Cormorant helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce says there were at least two other people aboard the fishing vessel when the man went over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.

RCMPLobster FishingJRCCJoint Rescue Coordination CentreMissing Fishermanfisherman overboardClark's Harbour NS
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers