Fire

Fifth-wheeler destroyed by flames at Kelowna RV park

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department'
A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department
Retired firefighter Steve Brandel says Kelowna Fire Department is not properly equipped to deal with highrise fires – Apr 7, 2022

A large fifth-wheeler in a Kelowna RV park was destroyed overnight by flames

The fire started just after midnight Dec. 27, at 415 Commonwealth Rd.

Read more: Destructive RV fire claims life of Lake Country woman

“First arriving crews reported a large fifth-wheel type trailer in an RV park that was fully involved, including a propane tank that was venting,” Micah Volk, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said in a press release.

Nearby fences were on fire as well.

Click to play video: 'Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures'
Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures

Luckily, crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent it from spreading further. The trailer, however, suffered significant damage, and Volk said it was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Lake Country Fire Department assisted Kelowna in dousing the flames.

 

