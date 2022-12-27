Fifth-wheeler destroyed by flames at Kelowna RV park

A large fifth-wheeler in a Kelowna RV park was destroyed overnight by flames
The fire started just after midnight Dec. 27, at 415 Commonwealth Rd.
“First arriving crews reported a large fifth-wheel type trailer in an RV park that was fully involved, including a propane tank that was venting,” Micah Volk, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said in a press release.
Nearby fences were on fire as well.
Luckily, crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and prevent it from spreading further. The trailer, however, suffered significant damage, and Volk said it was a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
Lake Country Fire Department assisted Kelowna in dousing the flames.
