Destructive RV fire claims life of Lake Country woman

Send this page to someone via email

The circumstances that led to a fatal RV fire at Mabel Lake are being investigated, RCMP say.

A trailer fire in the 3500 block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road was spotted July 31 at 12:47 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a witness providing first aid to the trailer’s occupant.

The occupant, a 50-year-old Lake Country woman, was taken by ambulance to hospital. She died a day later, Aug. 1.

2:19 Major fire guts two Vernon homes, destroys RV Major fire guts two Vernon homes, destroys RV – Jun 8, 2022

“The circumstances leading to the woman’s death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death,” Cpl. Neil Body said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The person who died in the fire was identified through friends and family as Katherine McIlravey, a well-known community member.

McIlvery worked at Sitara Liquor Store for many years and in a post announcing her death, friends said she was well loved by all who came through the store’s doors.

“Everyone who knew Katherine, knew how vivacious and excited she was for a new day in her life,” the post reads.

“Katherine was full of life, light, joy, and positivity, all traits that were obvious to all after even just one single meeting with Kat.”

Services are still being planned at this time.