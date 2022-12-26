Search underway off Cape Sable Island, N.S. for fisherman who went overboard

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway in the waters off Nova Scotia for a missing fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning.

A Facebook post from the Atlantic Canada Fishermen’s Association said the fisherman on the vessel “Little Weasel” went overboard in the early morning hours off Cape Sable Island, and that local crews have been “searching tirelessly for hours in hopes of locating him safely.”

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Halifax confirms they received a mayday just after 8:21 a.m. on Monday. It was reported the man had fallen from a 39-foot fishing vessel about six nautical miles southeast of Cape Sable Island.

JRCC has tasked two Canadian Coast Guard ships — the Cape Roger and the Clark’s Harbour — as well as two aircraft to take part in the search, alongside smaller fishing vessels that have been scouring the waters.

Story continues below advertisement

Lt.-Commander Len Hickey, the spokesperson for JRCC, said search crews describe the conditions as “not perfect, but doable.”

“When they look at the conditions, they describe it as moderate conditions, about 25-knot winds, four-metre seas and overcast, ” Hickey said.

The plan is to continue the search throughout the evening, Hickey said. While some assets may return to home, CCGS Cape Roger will remain on scene overnight as necessary. An aircraft from Halifax will also remain on scene.