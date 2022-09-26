Menu

Canada

RCMP say missing Nova Scotia man believed swept to sea by post tropical storm Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada' Hurricane Fiona devastates Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona has devastated communities across Atlantic Canada and provinces are beginning to take stock of the damage left behind. Alicia Draus joins Antony Robart from Halifax to discuss assessing the damage and next steps for residents in the Maritimes.

Police in Nova Scotia say a man missing since Friday is believed to have been swept out to sea during post-tropical storm Fiona.

Halifax district RCMP said today 81-year-old Larry Smith of Lower Prospect, N.S., was last seen Friday evening.

Read more: Fiona fallout- Economic losses being tallied as soldiers arrive for cleanup duty

A search led by the RCMP began in the coastal community southwest of Halifax after he was reported missing Saturday, involving a provincial government helicopter, the military’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Halifax Search and Rescue.

Police say search efforts have ended based on the belief the missing man entered the water.

Read more: Body of missing 73-year-old Port aux Basques woman found following storm Fiona

On Sunday, RCMP in western Newfoundland confirmed that a 73-year-old woman in Port aux Basques, N.L., died after a storm surge from Fiona flooded her home and swept her out to sea.

The cause of death in another possible Fiona-related fatality in P.E.I. has yet to be determined, but the province’s acting director of public safety said Sunday preliminary findings pointed toward “generator use.”

Click to play video: 'Port aux Basques Resident Provides Update on Fiona Aftermath' Port aux Basques Resident Provides Update on Fiona Aftermath
Port aux Basques Resident Provides Update on Fiona Aftermath

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
