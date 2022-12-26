Menu

Canada

Driver airlifted to Toronto trauma centre after head-on crash north of Barrie

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 10:55 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a head-on crash north of Barrie on Christmas Day.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a head-on collision involving an SUV and a car on County Road 27 near Flos Road Five in Springwater Township.

The drivers of both of the vehicles, who were the only occupants, were taken to hospital, OPP said.

Read more: Collision between train, vehicles in Brechin, Ont. leaves Kawartha Lakes man dead

One of them was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

County Road 27 was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video footage was asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

