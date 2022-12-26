Driver airlifted to Toronto trauma centre after head-on crash north of Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre after a head-on crash north of Barrie on Christmas Day.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a head-on collision involving an SUV and a car on County Road 27 near Flos Road Five in Springwater Township.

The drivers of both of the vehicles, who were the only occupants, were taken to hospital, OPP said.

One of them was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

County Road 27 was closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video footage was asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.