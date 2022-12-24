Menu

Crime

20-year-old, knife-wielding woman arrested with a taser in Saskatoon: police

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 6:16 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
File. File / Global News

A woman, 20, was arrested after police received a report of a female trying to break into a residence in the 1600 block of 22nd Street West, according to Regina Police Service.

When officers arrived and attempted to have her drop a knife she was carrying, she refused, according to a press release.

Police say that the woman started moving toward the officers while still holding the knife, at which point a conducted energy weapon (CEW) commonly known as a Taser, was deployed.

She was then taken into custody without further incident and assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services, according to the press release.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police’s policy.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSPSSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon Tasersaskatoon taser arrest
