20-year-old, knife-wielding woman arrested with a taser in Saskatoon: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman, 20, was arrested after police received a report of a female trying to break into a residence in the 1600 block of 22nd Street West, according to Regina Police Service.

When officers arrived and attempted to have her drop a knife she was carrying, she refused, according to a press release.

Police say that the woman started moving toward the officers while still holding the knife, at which point a conducted energy weapon (CEW) commonly known as a Taser, was deployed.

She was then taken into custody without further incident and assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services, according to the press release.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police’s policy.