Traffic

All streets in Stratford, Ont., temporarily closed due to winter storm

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 9:35 am
A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. View image in full screen
A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The City of Stratford has closed all of its streets to traffic on Saturday as a massive snow storm hits Ontario.

In a tweet at around 7 a.m., on Saturday, the city said all of its streets are “temporarily closed” as a result of the storm.

Read more: Over 500 collisions reported in Ontario amid winter storm: OPP

“City plows will continue to clear the snow,” the tweet read. “Stratford Transit and Parallel Transit buses will not operate until it is safe to do so.”

Ontario Provincial Police said over 500 collisions have been reported as a result of the storm.

—More to come…

