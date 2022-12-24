All streets in Stratford, Ont., temporarily closed due to winter storm

The City of Stratford has closed all of its streets to traffic on Saturday as a massive snow storm hits Ontario.
In a tweet at around 7 a.m., on Saturday, the city said all of its streets are “temporarily closed” as a result of the storm.
“City plows will continue to clear the snow,” the tweet read. “Stratford Transit and Parallel Transit buses will not operate until it is safe to do so.”
Ontario Provincial Police said over 500 collisions have been reported as a result of the storm.
—More to come…
