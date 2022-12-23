Menu

Crime

Have you seen Bouncer? RCMP seek dog stolen in Burnaby break-in

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:36 pm
Police believe Bouncer the terrier was stolen from a heated garage on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Police believe Bouncer the terrier was stolen from a heated garage on Wednesday evening. Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP are on the lookout for a dognapper they say stole someone’s furry friend during a break and enter earlier this week.

Bouncer, a 10-year-old terrier, was stolen from the heated, detached garage he was in in the 5600-block of Patrick Street on Wednesday night when someone broke in.

Police say they stole the dog, along with their doggie blanket.

Police believe the break-in happened between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Please call Burnaby RCMP if you have information that can assist police in locating Bouncer,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a media release.

“We would like nothing more than to reunite Bouncer with his family.”

Bouncer has black and white fur, weighs about 15 pounds and was wearing a white collar at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

CrimeDogburnaby rcmpstolen dogBurnaby crimeDog Theftburnaby dog theftburnaby stolen dogdog theif
