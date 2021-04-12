Tiny dog returned to owner after being taken from outside Kelowna restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A tiny dog that was allegedly stolen from outside a Kelowna restaurant on April 3, has been located safe and sound, according to RCMP.

Charges are not being recommended because police said they don’t really know if Shayla, a Havanese dog, was a victim of theft or had been taken into care, temporarily, by the owner’s friend.

RCMP originally put out a request for assistance finding the 3.6 kilogram (8 lb) dog after the owner reported it stolen from outside a restaurant in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna.

At the time, police said a woman in a black car was seen stopping and taking the dog from outside the establishment, where the man had left it tied to a tree while he went inside to pick up a food order.

Police said an observant citizen spotted the dog on April 9, after having seen media reports.

The dog was with an associate of the owner, according to RCMP.

“It’s hard to say at this point if she was truly stolen or just taken to be cared for temporarily, and subsequently returned to the owner,” RCMP spokesperson Cst. Solana Paré told Global News.

RCMP thanked the public and the media for helping with their investigation.

