Canada

Thompson RCMP search for missing teen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 5:05 pm
Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing early Wednesday.
Thompson RCMP are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing early Wednesday. DD

Police in Thompson, Man. are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Allyssa Ouskun, 17, was reported missing around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Ouskun was last seen leaving a home on Hemlock Crescent on foot a few hours before she was reported missing.

Allyssa Ouskun, 17.
Allyssa Ouskun, 17. RCMP Handout

Ouskun is roughly five-feet-six-inches tall and 90 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black clothing and a pink and black FXR winter jacket, police said in a Friday release.

Read more: Police look for missing Altona elder believed to be in Winnipeg

Anyone with information on Ouskun’s wearabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or 204-677-6911. Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

