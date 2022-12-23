Snow events in Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo to begin on Friday at 9 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

With Waterloo Region in the midst of a snowstorm, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo, have all declared snow events that prohibit parking on city streets.

The snow events in the three cities will all come into effect at 9 p.m. and will remain in effect for 24 hours, although the cities have warned that they could be extended.

The times mark deadlines for cars to be off the streets or potentially face the consequences, which could include a fine or being towed if snowplows are unable to effectively clear a road.

Parking exemptions will not be allowed throughout the tri-cities overnight on Friday into Saturday.

The cities declare snow events in the event major storms are in the forecast but Waterloo notes that they sometimes end early. In this case, the three cities warn that this event could be extended beyond 24 hours.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Waterloo Region on Thursday morning that called for the area to receive between five and 15 centimetres of snow by between Friday and Saturday morning. It also calls for the area to see more flurries throughout Saturday.