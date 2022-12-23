London, Ont. man arrested in child pornography investigation

Police in London, Ont., say a London man faces charges following an investigation by the internet child exploitation unit into the suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.
“On December 22, 2022, a London man was arrested after members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Herbert Avenue, and seized electronic devices,” said a news release sent by police.
Joshua Cairns, 35, of London, is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.
He’s expected to make an appearance in London court on Jan. 30, 2023.
