Last-minute Christmas shopping in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

We’re in the home stretch now as Christmas is only three days away, which means the last round of shopping is well underway and people around the Okanagan are searching for the perfect gifts.

Chevy’s Source for Sports in Kelowna has all hands on deck as they’re dealing with an influx of shoppers this week.

“It’s steady, it’s busy, it’s that time of year so the doors haven’t stopped opening and closing even with the cold it’s non-stop,” said Randy Timo with Chevy’s Source for Sports.

Even though the store is typically busy with those looking to get their skate sharpenings done, they have been a hotspot for a few popular gifts.

“There’s certain items people are looking for that hopefully we have in stock. There’s certain things that we’re waiting to come in today that people have been blowing up the phone for,” Timo said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Rising pressure during the holiday season

Orchard Park Mall is crowded during the busiest time of the year and shoppers are lined up trying to find the perfect Christmas present.

“I’m shopping for one of the younger cousins and we’re hoping they can do some fun activities with their siblings,” said Ryan.

“I’m doing my holiday shopping and I just bought matching pyjamas for me and my best friend for Christmas day,” said Cailey.

Although some got their holiday shopping done early customers at the mall are on a time crunch.

“Like everybody else, late demand, we just arrived from a trip in Cuba so we’re late, trying to pack up the gift for everybody we love,” Michael said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Last-minute shopping for my wife and some last-minute stocking stuffers,” said Kelly.

Some retailers have extended their hours this week around the Okanagan giving shoppers some extra time to get their last-minute gifts.