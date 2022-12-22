BC Transit suspending all services in Victoria at 12 a.m. Friday

Send this page to someone via email

BC Transit has announced all services in Victoria will be temporarily suspended starting at midnight due to the incoming snowstorm.

“For safety reasons, we will be suspending all service tonight at 12 a.m. with the exception of the last bus scheduled to service the last ferry into Swartz Bay,” BC Transit staff said, on Twitter.

“We are working with BC Ferries to stay informed on the last ferry arrival from Vancouver.”

⚠️❄️ #YYJ #RiderAlert – For safety reasons, we will be suspending all service tonight at 12am with the exception for the last bus scheduled to service the last ferry into #SwartzBay. 🚌🛳️ We are working with @BCFerries to stay informed on the last ferry arrival from #Vancouver. — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) December 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking of BC Ferries, the service has had minimal impacts on its services as of 1:45 p.m., outside of two cancelled sailings due to a burst pipe on the Queen of Alberni.

The Queen of New Westminster will operate in its place which means two sailings have been cancelled as a result.

The 4 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

As of 2 p.m., all other sailings are going ahead as scheduled, although many are delayed due to congestion and driving conditions.

BC Ferries encourages all riders to stay up to date on its Twitter page or website.

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast, which includes Victoria, should brace for a severe winter storm that will bring hazardous conditions, Environment Canada said Thursday.

Travel conditions will be challenging due to the heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and then heavy rain on snow or ice.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada first issued the winter storm watch on Wednesday but that has now been upgraded to a warning.

Starting Thursday evening, residents of the South Coast and Vancouver Island can expect heavy snow followed by freezing rain and rain, localized strong winds, and a localized wind chill of -25 due to arctic outflow, and then localized flooding in heavy rain.

Freezing rain is expected during the transition from snow to rain, which could cause significant impacts on road conditions.

BC Hydro also warns residents that freezing rain could lead to power outages, especially on Vancouver Island.