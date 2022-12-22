B.C. South Coast should brace for severe winter storm, travel not advised

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast should brace for a severe winter storm that will bring hazardous conditions, Environment Canada said Thursday.

Travel conditions will be challenging due to the heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and then heavy rain on snow or ice.

Environment Canada first issued the winter storm watch on Wednesday but that has now been upgraded to a warning.

Starting Thursday evening, residents of the South Coast and Vancouver Island can expect heavy snow followed by freezing rain and rain, localized strong winds, and a localized windchill of -25 due to Arctic outflow, and then localized flooding in heavy rain.

Freezing rain is expected during the transition from snow to rain, which could cause significant impacts on road conditions.

4:42 Snow, freezing rain could mean more travel disruptions at YVR

Fraser Valley Timeline

Thurs late even: Snow develops

Thurs night: Windy, Snow 10-20 cm, Blizzard conditions

Friday morn: Snow, Ice & Blizzard

Friday aft: Snow, Mix Rain/Snow, Ice, Blizzard

Friday night: Heavy rain#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/etc2lcFYhU — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The winter storm warning is now in effect for east Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Malahat between Goldstream and Mill Bay, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler, inland Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast, west Vancouver Island and Whistler.

Mainroad Contracting, which is responsible for clearing some of the roads and highways said there “is a very high probability that all roadways in the Lower Mainland will become snow-covered this evening, then ice-covered throughout the day on Friday.”

In a statement, the company said travel conditions will be treacherous and highway closures are likely to occur.

Mainroad is advising the public not to use the roadways on Friday unless for emergency reasons.

2:28 Snow creates unprecedented chaos at YVR

View image in full screen Winter storm warnings in place for B.C.’s South Coast. Global SkyTracker

As freezing levels rise, heavy snow will become mixed with ice pellets and then change to rain late Friday over most of Vancouver Island, and Friday night to Saturday over the mainland, according to Environment Canada. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected. Local blowing snow is possible in strong easterly winds resulting in near-zero visibility.

Story continues below advertisement

As the system progresses and warming becomes dominant, heavy rain is expected, according to Environment Canada.

That could bring localized flooding due to snow-blocked drains and melting snow.

Metro Vancouver Timeline

Thurs late even: Snow develops from W to E, Windy

Thurs night: Windy, Snow (5-20 cm)

Friday morn: Snow, Risk of Freezing Rain, Windy

Friday aft: Rain & Risk of Fr Rain

Friday night: Heavy rain & flooding#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/syj4g2KJh8 — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 22, 2022

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said frigid air resides over all of Western Canada, with sub-zero temperatures across B.C. again Thursday.

Close to three dozen daily record low temperatures were set on Wednesday, including Vancouver at -12.9 C, Chilliwack at -14.5 C (where records go back 141 years!), Kamloops at -26.6 C and Dawson Creek and Fort St John at -42.5 C, Madryga added.

“Again, many temperature records go back over a century at a large number of weather stations,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, numerous records were broken Thursday morning, including Vancouver Airport at -13 C for the second consecutive morning.

Vancouver Island Timeline

Thurs aft/even: Snow develops from NW to SE

Thurs night: Heavy snow (5-20 cm)

Friday morn: Snow & Risk of Freezing Rain

Friday aft: Rain & Risk of Fr Rain (Campbell River-Snow & Fr Rain)

Friday night: Heavy rain & flooding#BCStorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0tOcDTQ6nO — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 22, 2022