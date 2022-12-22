Moderate to strong atmospheric rivers expected for B.C.’s west coast: River Forecast Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Warmer and wetter weather is expected to roll into B.C.’s coastal regions in the week ahead, prompting a high streamflow advisory from the River Forecast Centre.

“Cold air is currently entrenched across the region,” reads the advisory.

A change in weather is expected to start Thursday and rising temperatures are expected to lead to a period of transition from snow to freezing rain and finally rainfall, in areas including the eastern Fraser Valley and the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

“This snow is expected to melt slowly through the Friday and Saturday period. Along with rainfall, this may lead to drainage issues in low-lying areas as well as potential challenges associated with impacts from snow and ice on drainage infrastructure,” reads the advisory.

2:39 Season’s first atmospheric river on B.C.’s coast

Heavier rainfall is expected for Saturday through Monday, and early next week the storm cycle could bring high streamflow and potential flood hazard to the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“Rivers are anticipated to respond to rainfall and rain-on-snow melt on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the potential for high flows throughout the period,” reads the advisory.

“Current weather forecasting remains uncertain on the amounts and locations of the heaviest rainfall; however modelling is in good agreement to the overall pattern of a moderate to strong series of atmospheric rivers impacting the west coast, from Oregon to B.C., this weekend and into next week.”

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.

The high streamflow advisory covers Vancouver Island, the South Coast including Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast and surrounding tributaries and the Lower Mainland including the North Shore Mountains, Fraser Valley and surrounding tributaries.