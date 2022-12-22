Driving home for the holidays? How to prepare your vehicle for emergencies

Send this page to someone via email

The holidays have nearly arrived and so has a “crippling” winter storm, wreaking havoc on roads and the travel plans of many Canadians across the country. All of southern Ontario is under some form of weather advisory and some B.C. residents, too, have been asked to brace for severe winter weather over the next few days.

Travel conditions are expected to be challenging due to heavy snow, ice pellets and freezing rain, depending on location, and several school boards in Ontario have already announced closures and bus cancellations for Friday. An unprecedented number of flight delays and cancellations have also smashed holiday plans.

While many may be eyeing driving as a way to avoid the chaos of airports, here’s what you need to know about driving safely, and what to keep with you in case of emergency, amid a winter wallop.

All you need in your emergency car kit

“Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold: these are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months,” the federal government says on its website.

Heavy snow also adds to “an increased risk of getting stuck in your car, so dress warmly before heading out.”

When preparing your emergency car kit, it’s also essential to pack “food that won’t spoil” – like energy bars. Water – in plastic bottles that won’t burst if frozen; blankets, extra clothing and shoes or boots, a first aid kit with a seatbelt cutter and a small shovel, scraper and snowbrush, are also good to have around, according to the government website.

Your kit should also be stocked with a candle placed in a deep canister that can be used instead of the car heater when needed. Matches, a flashlight, a whistle (to draw attention), roadmaps and an emergency plan are also important. Ideally, the flashlight should be wind-up to avoid batteries malfunctioning from the cold.

Inside your trunk should be sand or salt, antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, a tow rope, jumper cables, a fire extinguisher and a warning light or road flares, the government says.

Although a mobile phone is an important tool, it’s important not to use it while driving, according to CAA.

It is also important to ensure that your phone is charged for your drive, however, in case you do need to call for assistance.

What to consider before hitting the road

Before leaving for your trip, getting a maintenance checkup, fuelling your tank and making sure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires is important, according to Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

Not only do winter tires improve traction and control in frost, snow and icy conditions, but they also shorten braking distances by as much as 25 per cent, the ministry says.

Winter driving conditions can be hazardous, especially during a storm. To keep yourself and others safe, the Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP) recommends driving slowly and keeping your distance from other cars, along with planning your route ahead of time. In slippery winter conditions, using cruise control is also discouraged.

“Before you head out, check the weather so that you know what to expect. If it looks like it will be snowy or icy, plan to take main roads, as they are more likely to be well maintained,” said OTIP.

“Give yourself extra time to get to your destination so you will have no need to rush and can take the time to clean snow off your car and drive safely.”

Reviewing how to get out of a slide and cleaning snow and ice off your car before hitting the road is also important, OTIP says.

When driving near snowplows, the Ontario Transport Ministry urges to stay back, never pass and be patient as sight lines and visibility can be “significantly” reduced by blowing snow.

What to do if you are stuck

Should your vehicle get stuck in the snow, stay inside and keep the engine turned off for as long as possible, the federal government says, noting winter brings out an increased risk of getting stuck.

It’s also important to ensure your vehicle’s exhaust pipe is not obstructed by the snow and to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning, the government cautions.

Lighting the candle packed in your emergency kit is advised for light and heat.

Turning on warning lights or setting up road flares to make sure your car is visible and moving your hands, feet and arms to maintain blood circulation in the body is also advised by the government.

But don’t tire yourself out or fall asleep. Getting out to shovel in winter conditions is also not advised and can be deadly in the intense cold, the government says.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca