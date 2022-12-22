Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto to open 3 warming centres as city braces for winter storm

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 4:11 pm
The City of Toronto said it will open three warming centres on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
The City of Toronto said it will open three warming centres on Thursday evening. City of Toronto / Twitter

The City of Toronto said it will open three warming centres Thursday night as a winter storm is set to hit the city.

In a tweet Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., the City said it made the decision to open the warming centres after monitoring the forecast.

Read more: ‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere

The City said the warming centre at Scarborough Civic Centre, located at 150 Borough Drive will open at 7 p.m.

The warming centre at Metro Hall, located at 55 John Street will also open at 7 p.m.

According to the City, the warming centre at Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue will open at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada has issued some form of weather advisory for all of southern Ontario, warning of a major winter storm expected to hit the region starting on Thursday.

The complex weather system is forecasted to begin as rain for most areas on Thursday before temperatures drop Friday, causing a flash freeze.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Precipitation is then expected to transition to snow, with accumulation amounts greatly varying depending on the location.

In Toronto, Environment Canada said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible, which will create “widespread blowing snow” and reduce visibility.

The weather agency said the city could see between five and 15 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

-With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

Click to play video: 'Major winter storm on the way for southern Ontario'
Major winter storm on the way for southern Ontario
TorontoCity of TorontoToronto weatherOntario stormToronto Stormwarming centresToronto warming centreswarming centres toronto
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers