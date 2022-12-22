Toronto to open 3 warming centres as city braces for winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto said it will open three warming centres Thursday night as a winter storm is set to hit the city.

In a tweet Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., the City said it made the decision to open the warming centres after monitoring the forecast.

The City said the warming centre at Scarborough Civic Centre, located at 150 Borough Drive will open at 7 p.m.

The warming centre at Metro Hall, located at 55 John Street will also open at 7 p.m.

According to the City, the warming centre at Mitchell Field Community Centre at 89 Church Avenue will open at 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

After monitoring the forecast, we will open the 3 Warming Centres tonight at the following times:

•Scarborough Civic Ctr, 150 Borough Dr – to open at 7 pm

•Metro Hall, 55 John St – to open at 7 pm

•Mitchell Field Community Ctr, 89 Church Ave – to open at 8 pm pic.twitter.com/mlZTEqc2uF — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 22, 2022

The complex weather system is forecasted to begin as rain for most areas on Thursday before temperatures drop Friday, causing a flash freeze.

Story continues below advertisement

Precipitation is then expected to transition to snow, with accumulation amounts greatly varying depending on the location.

In Toronto, Environment Canada said wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible, which will create “widespread blowing snow” and reduce visibility.

The weather agency said the city could see between five and 15 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

-With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca