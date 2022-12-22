Requests at Saskatchewan crisis service higher than average around holidays

Send this page to someone via email

As the Christmas season arrives in Saskatchewan, not everyone is feeling jolly.

“So the holidays come with a lot of ‘shoulds,’ there’s a lot of stuff we feel like we should do,” said psychiatrist Sarah Dungavell.

“People are a little anxious, perhaps stressed over getting things done, travelling, buying gifts, there may be financial stress,” said Saskatoon Crisis and Intervention Service Executive Director Rita Field.

She said that their 24-hour crisis service receives approximately 75-85 requests a day and the holiday season is one of their busiest times of the year.

“It’s sadness, loneliness, perhaps if they live alone or are physically isolated that can add to everything,” said Field.

“It’s ‘I’m feeling a little sad, this is supposed to be a happy, merry, bright season, that’s not me right now’, so it’s people reaching out.”

While some people experience loneliness during the holiday season, others struggle with family gatherings and unhealthy relationships.

Out Saskatoon said that over Christmas, they speak with many individuals who are experiencing hardships through strained family relations.

“For lots of folks in the queer community, they’re coming out stories and their transition stories don’t always land with their families, you know? And so, they have a tough time,” said Krystal Necker, Out Saskatoon’s executive director.

Dungavell said that in situations like this, boundaries should be in place for personal well-being, and people can plan ahead to deal with difficulty.

“Is there somewhere that we can book in some time to recharge emotionally because we know it’s challenging to be around our family?” said Dungavell. “Or can we come up with a few phrases that we can say to our family when they start to step over our boundaries?”

She said that these small self-care steps can help family members maintain some sanity while feeling socially overwhelmed with festivities.

“The number one human need is for connection. As we go into the Christmas season, we can forget what we need internally,” said Field.