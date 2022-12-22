London, Ont. Children’s Hospital recognized for supportive care in cancer

Send this page to someone via email

London’s Children’s Hospital has been recognized with a prestigious international certification for supportive care in cancer, one of four pediatric hospitals in the country to receive such a designation, London Health Sciences Centre officials say.

The certification from the Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) recognizes oncology centres that integrate the highest standards of comprehensive supportive care services with cancer treatment, LHSC said in a statement.

The MASCC certification speaks to the work done by health-care professionals at Children’s to “provide a better quality of life for children and youth with cancer,” Dr. Jennifer Seelisch, a pediatric hematologist/oncologist at Children’s, said in a statement.

“Locally in London, we work hard to ensure that we remain up to date with the current best global evidence and make changes to care as new recommendations arise,” Seelisch’s statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“We incorporate supportive care measures, such as appropriate anti-nausea medications or infection prevention medication, into our electronic care plans, and review this evidence as a group when it changes.”

Three other Canadian pediatric hospitals are MASCC certified, including CHEO, McMaster Children’s Hospital and SickKids in Toronto.