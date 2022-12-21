RCMP search for suspect identified in Easterville homicide

RCMP has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide in Easterville over the weekend and have a warrant for his arrest.
On December 17, an unresponsive 28-year-old man was found outside a home in the community and declared dead. Police declared the death suspicious and said they were investigating it as a homicide.
Now RCMP say 32-year-old Brent Jeremy George has been charged with manslaughter in the case and the search is on to find the suspect.
Trending Now
-
An intellectually disabled woman needed help. She went to jail instead
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
Trending Now
READ MORE: Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba
Anyone with information is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 203-329-2000 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Comments