Crime

RCMP search for suspect identified in Easterville homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 9:51 pm
Police are searching for Brent Jeremy George, who has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in Easterville.
Police are searching for Brent Jeremy George, who has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide in Easterville. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide in Easterville over the weekend and have a warrant for his arrest.

On December 17, an unresponsive 28-year-old man was found outside a home in the community and declared dead. Police declared the death suspicious and said they were investigating it as a homicide.

Now RCMP say 32-year-old Brent Jeremy George has been charged with manslaughter in the case and the search is on to find the suspect.

Brent Jeremy George
Brent Jeremy George. Manitoba RCMP/Submitted Photo

READ MORE: Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba

Anyone with information is asked to call Chemawawin RCMP at 203-329-2000 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

CrimeRCMPHomicideEastervilleChemawawin
