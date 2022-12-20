Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 3:17 pm
A file photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File: An RCMP cruiser. Global News

Mounties in Manitoba are investigating the death of a man in Easterville as a homicide.

RCMP were called after an unresponsive man was found outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 12:35 p.m. Saturday.

Read more: RCMP continue to investigate homicide a year after Nelson House man’s disappearance

Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man.

Click to play video: 'No reopening date set for Winnipeg’s Millennium Library following homicide'
No reopening date set for Winnipeg’s Millennium Library following homicide

Investigators are calling the man’s death suspicious.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Teen charged for homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Police haven’t released any further details about the man or how he died.

Chemawawin RCMP along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.

HomicideManitoba RCMPSuspicious DeathManitoba crimeManitoba homiciderural ManitobaEastervilleChemawawin RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers