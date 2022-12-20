Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba: RCMP

Mounties in Manitoba are investigating the death of a man in Easterville as a homicide.
RCMP were called after an unresponsive man was found outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 12:35 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man.
Investigators are calling the man’s death suspicious.
Police haven’t released any further details about the man or how he died.
Chemawawin RCMP along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.
