Man’s death investigated as homicide in rural Manitoba: RCMP

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties in Manitoba are investigating the death of a man in Easterville as a homicide.

RCMP were called after an unresponsive man was found outside a home in the community, roughly 403 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, around 12:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim is a 28-year-old man.

0:52 No reopening date set for Winnipeg’s Millennium Library following homicide

Investigators are calling the man’s death suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Teen charged for homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Police haven’t released any further details about the man or how he died.

Chemawawin RCMP along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.