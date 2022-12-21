Menu

Canada

Canada’s population is growing faster than it has in decades. Why?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Immigration makes up largest portion of population since Confederation: Statistics Canada'
Immigration makes up largest portion of population since Confederation: Statistics Canada
WATCH: Immigration makes up largest portion of population since Confederation: Statistics Canada – Oct 26, 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, Canada’s population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.

Statistics Canada says the country’s population grew by 362,453 people, or 0.9 per cent, between July and October alone.

The federal agency is attributing that to a rise in non-permanent residents, including work-permit holders and people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Canada sees fastest population growth since 1957, driven mostly by immigration: StatCan

That influx of people over the three-month period was more than the total population growth of 350,000 in all of 2011.

And it was the fastest single-quarter growth rate since the second quarter of 1957.

At that time, there was a postwar baby boom happening, as well as an influx of refugees after the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

