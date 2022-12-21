Menu

Canada

Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2022 10:26 am
David Bradbury, shown in a handout photo, snapped this selfie at the Nova Scotia ferry terminal Tuesday night as he drove across Eastern Canada to his home in Newfoundland following the cancellation Sunday of his WestJet flight home from Toronto. View image in full screen
David Bradbury, shown in a handout photo, snapped this selfie at the Nova Scotia ferry terminal Tuesday night as he drove across Eastern Canada to his home in Newfoundland following the cancellation Sunday of his WestJet flight home from Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-David Bradbury

A Newfoundland man is barrelling home in a rented Toyota Corolla after his connecting WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John’s was cancelled Sunday.

David Bradbury says he hasn’t seen his wife since September and all he can think about as he drives across Eastern Canada is giving her a hug when he walks in the door later today.

He works in British Columbia and he was one of about 200 people on the cancelled WestJet flight who were trying to get from Toronto Pearson Airport to St. John’s.

Read more: Chaos continues at Western Canadian airports. What can stranded passengers do?

Bradbury said passengers were told they likely wouldn’t get a flight until after Christmas, so he rented the car and hit the road Monday morning rather than wait for a miracle.

Nathan Wilson was also on the cancelled flight, and he said he found a spot on an Air Canada plane Tuesday after checking for seats every half hour — even through the night.

WestJet says it has cancelled 340 flights since Sunday, largely because of severe weather in Western Canada.

Click to play video: 'Flight cancellations leave many Saskatchewan residents grounded for the holidays'
Flight cancellations leave many Saskatchewan residents grounded for the holidays
© 2022 The Canadian Press

