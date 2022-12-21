Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

A Newfoundland man is barrelling home in a rented Toyota Corolla after his connecting WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John’s was cancelled Sunday.

David Bradbury says he hasn’t seen his wife since September and all he can think about as he drives across Eastern Canada is giving her a hug when he walks in the door later today.

He works in British Columbia and he was one of about 200 people on the cancelled WestJet flight who were trying to get from Toronto Pearson Airport to St. John’s.

Bradbury said passengers were told they likely wouldn’t get a flight until after Christmas, so he rented the car and hit the road Monday morning rather than wait for a miracle.

Nathan Wilson was also on the cancelled flight, and he said he found a spot on an Air Canada plane Tuesday after checking for seats every half hour — even through the night.

WestJet says it has cancelled 340 flights since Sunday, largely because of severe weather in Western Canada.