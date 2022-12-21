Hwy. 115 traffic stop leads to fraud charges for 2: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing numerous fraud-related charges following a vehicle stop in Peterborough County in November.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Nov. 16, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 115. Police launched a fraud investigation after officers noticed numerous documents not belonging to the individuals in the vehicle.

Warrants for the suspects were obtained with assistance from the OPP’s crime unit and bank security advisors.

One suspect, Naima Dimia, 25, of Gatineau, Que., was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000 and five counts each of fraudulent concealment and identity fraud.

Dimia appeared in court in Peterborough for a bail hearing on Dec. 19. Dimia was released and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 17.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Steve Mwamba Tshibasu, 26, of Montreal, who has been charged with five counts each of identity fraud and fraudulent concealment, four counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count each of fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information can contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or stopcrimehere.ca.