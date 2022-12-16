Menu

Crime

Kingston police look to identify fraud suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 3:28 pm
Police say this man is responsible for a recent fraud on the Queen's University campus. View image in full screen
Police say this man is responsible for a recent fraud on the Queen's University campus. Kingston Police

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say is responsible for a recent fraud.

According to police, a person was approached by the suspect inside a building on the Queen’s University campus.

The man identified himself with a name police say was fake, and said he was a computer technician from Edmonton who had lost his wallet and ID on the train.

Read more: Queen’s University students using Waaban Crossing for research

Police say he then asked the victim for $1,000 in order to book a hotel, and said he would send a wire transfer later.

The victim gave the money but never received the transfer.

The suspect is described as approximately 40 years of age and between five feet three and five feet four inches tall with short black hair. He was clean-shaven and wore a black jacket and a grey Under Armour baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

